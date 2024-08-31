Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 237,499 Shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,984,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,499 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in FS Credit Opportunities were worth $76,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities during the first quarter worth about $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 51.7% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Gerber LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities in the first quarter valued at $65,000. 36.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FS Credit Opportunities alerts:

Insider Activity

In other FS Credit Opportunities news, Director Barbara J. Fouss purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.40 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,632. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Down 0.2 %

FS Credit Opportunities Announces Dividend

FSCO traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.29. 528,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,494. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.11. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.64.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.45%.

FS Credit Opportunities Company Profile

(Free Report)

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FS Credit Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Credit Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.