Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 262,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $64,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 712.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

iShares Semiconductor ETF stock traded up $5.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $231.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,249,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,862,009. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $235.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.61. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $144.40 and a 1 year high of $267.24.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.3103 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.