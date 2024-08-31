Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Shares Down 7.6%

Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) fell 7.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.07 and last traded at $10.19. 2,110,032 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 3,922,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of Comstock Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CRK

Comstock Resources Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 48.30 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Comstock Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $246.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.02 million. Comstock Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Drilling L.P. Arkoma acquired 592,246 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.54 per share, with a total value of $6,834,518.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 208,219,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,858,707.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Star Exploration Corp Blue purchased 825,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.16 per share, for a total transaction of $6,732,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 195,646,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,474,860.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Drilling L.P. Arkoma purchased 592,246 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.54 per share, for a total transaction of $6,834,518.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 208,219,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,858,707.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 6,712,733 shares of company stock worth $67,816,851. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock Resources

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRK. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 11.8% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 469,512 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 49,626 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,204,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter worth $1,665,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter worth $1,717,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,058,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.