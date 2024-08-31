Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Raised to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $85.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $65.00.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CNXC. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Concentrix in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $89.80.

Concentrix Stock Down 0.5 %

CNXC stock opened at $75.23 on Wednesday. Concentrix has a twelve month low of $53.89 and a twelve month high of $106.10. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.97.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Concentrix will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Concentrix Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total value of $26,892.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,546.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,200 shares of company stock worth $82,028 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Concentrix

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Concentrix by 769.9% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new position in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,603,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Concentrix by 212.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,766,000 after acquiring an additional 94,130 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth $539,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

