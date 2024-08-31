Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRDIY) Short Interest Update

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRDIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Concordia Financial Group Price Performance
Shares of CRDIY stock remained flat at $14.18 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.94. Concordia Financial Group has a 12-month low of $14.18 and a 12-month high of $19.86.
Concordia Financial Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Concordia Financial Group
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- The Solar Stock Battle: Is Daqo or JinkoSolar Your Next Big Win?
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Are These Chinese Stocks a Buy? Michael Burry’s Top Picks Say Yes
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Five Below Stock Faces Challenges Despite Strong Revenue Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Concordia Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concordia Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.