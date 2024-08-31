Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRDIY) Short Interest Update

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRDIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Concordia Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of CRDIY stock remained flat at $14.18 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.94. Concordia Financial Group has a 12-month low of $14.18 and a 12-month high of $19.86.

Concordia Financial Group Company Profile

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit and loan products; and securities, leasing, survey research and other information, venture capital, and other financial services. It operates through a network of branches, sub-branches, ATMs, and representative offices in Japan and internationally.

