Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Buys 55,407 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 128.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,415 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,407 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $3,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HAL. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter worth $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 274.9% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HAL shares. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Halliburton from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.88.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Halliburton stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.09. The company had a trading volume of 11,287,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,467,739. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.88 and its 200-day moving average is $35.47. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $30.31 and a 12-month high of $43.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 29.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,066,119. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Halliburton Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.