Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 298.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

VHT stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $288.10. 130,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,170. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $222.27 and a 52-week high of $288.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $273.93 and its 200 day moving average is $267.33. The stock has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.