Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.61 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TKG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 169,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 52,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 64,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVLU traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,089. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $23.89 and a one year high of $29.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.97.

About iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

