Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,983 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FIXD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $62,272,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,269,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,634,000 after buying an additional 1,314,185 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,365,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,606,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,033,000 after buying an additional 764,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,530,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,192,000 after buying an additional 762,655 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $44.74. 432,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 728,155. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.45. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $40.86 and a 12-month high of $46.07.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

