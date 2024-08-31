Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,032 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In other news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential bought 652,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.57 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000,011.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,883,390 shares in the company, valued at $107,065,062.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential bought 652,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.57 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000,011.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,883,390 shares in the company, valued at $107,065,062.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 2,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $322,027.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,705.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE PRU traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.16. 2,141,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,501,747. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.22. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $87.95 and a one year high of $128.52. The company has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.78 billion. On average, analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on PRU shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Argus upgraded shares of Prudential Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PRU

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.