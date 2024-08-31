Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,974 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 4.5% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 11.3% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 49,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,677,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. William Blair lowered Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.79.

In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total value of $626,352.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,648,059.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total transaction of $2,181,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,199,649.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total value of $626,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,648,059.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,521 shares of company stock valued at $3,878,712 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

CB stock traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $284.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,343,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,921. The company has a market cap of $115.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $198.67 and a 12 month high of $284.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $266.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.16%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

