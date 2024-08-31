Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 118,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,969,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,811,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 390,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,301,000 after purchasing an additional 15,492 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 85,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HTRB traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.54. 103,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,210. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.17 and its 200-day moving average is $33.68. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $31.16 and a 52-week high of $34.88.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

