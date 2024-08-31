Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $5,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IJT traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.77. 81,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,611. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.69 and its 200-day moving average is $129.70. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $102.64 and a 52-week high of $143.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.3455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.