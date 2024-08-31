Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Sells 31,450 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,450 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brogan Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $543,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 32,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 108,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,058,000 after buying an additional 21,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares during the period.

SPYV traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,910,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,713. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.23. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $39.51 and a 12-month high of $52.61. The stock has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

