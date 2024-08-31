Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Acquires 1,106 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,854 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,576. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTC traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.04. 177,785,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,623,316. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $18.84 and a 52 week high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $32.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.04.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

