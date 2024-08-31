Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Grows Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 133.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,973 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLDM. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

GLDM traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $49.59. 3,244,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,626,045. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a one year low of $35.99 and a one year high of $50.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.86.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

