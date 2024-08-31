Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 133.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,910 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. owned about 0.05% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDYV. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 35.5% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

MDYV stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,347. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.06. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $59.67 and a 12 month high of $79.68.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

