Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Increases Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 0.6% of Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 384,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,449,000 after buying an additional 23,853 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 9,050.3% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 131,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,610,000 after acquiring an additional 129,601 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 85,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,021,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 19.2% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 13,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,747,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,174,000 after buying an additional 43,235 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.79.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $171.54. The company had a trading volume of 7,301,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,572,756. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $141.45 and a 12 month high of $171.89. The stock has a market cap of $404.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.03.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.69%.

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $573,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,657,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $573,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,657,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 13,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,216,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,325,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 375,553 shares of company stock worth $63,829,141. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

