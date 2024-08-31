Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.96.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Confluent from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Confluent from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Confluent from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Confluent from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get Confluent alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Confluent

Confluent Stock Performance

Shares of Confluent stock opened at $21.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.98 and a beta of 0.91. Confluent has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $35.22.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Confluent had a negative net margin of 42.70% and a negative return on equity of 38.46%. The business had revenue of $234.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.49 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Confluent will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Confluent

In other news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $83,814.88. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 161,673 shares in the company, valued at $3,505,070.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $83,814.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 161,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,070.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lara Caimi sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $187,593.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,160 shares in the company, valued at $143,271.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 602,561 shares of company stock worth $14,309,122. Company insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Confluent

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Confluent during the fourth quarter valued at $745,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter worth about $37,046,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Confluent by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 561,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,139,000 after acquiring an additional 94,405 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,537,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,181,000. 78.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Confluent

(Get Free Report

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.