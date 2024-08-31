Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.52.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VLRS. StockNews.com upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on VLRS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Trading Down 0.9 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the second quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 207.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 60,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 40,955 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 208,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 45.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,390,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,624 shares in the last quarter. 53.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VLRS opened at $5.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.69 million, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.04 and its 200 day moving average is $7.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $10.46.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $726.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.87 million. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 49.54%. Sell-side analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

(Get Free Report

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.