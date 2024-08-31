Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Purchased by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,008,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,514 shares during the quarter. Copart comprises approximately 3.5% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $108,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Copart in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Copart by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Copart by 477.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copart Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of CPRT traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.96. The company had a trading volume of 4,919,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,409,407. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.41 and a 1-year high of $58.58. The stock has a market cap of $50.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.72.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

