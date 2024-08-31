Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY) Shares Down 1.8%

Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY – Get Free Report) fell 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.55 and last traded at $23.55. 427 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.99.

Corbion Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.61.

About Corbion

Corbion N.V. provides lactic acid and lactic acid derivatives, other ferment, functional enzyme blends, minerals, vitamins, and algae ingredients worldwide. It offers ingredient solutions for the food, home and personal care, animal nutrition, supplements, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and bioplastics markets.

