Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc.

Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 236 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 0.1% of Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.2% during the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,384 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.0% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 11.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 113,845 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $96,767,000 after buying an additional 11,446 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the second quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 29,256 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,867,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 17.0% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,830 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

COST stock traded up $5.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $892.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,933,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,146. The company has a market capitalization of $395.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $854.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $794.02. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $539.31 and a fifty-two week high of $918.93.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total value of $1,266,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,545,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total transaction of $543,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,320,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at $10,545,746.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,974 shares of company stock valued at $4,252,856 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $815.00 to $873.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $925.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $870.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $805.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $824.50.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

