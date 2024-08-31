Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Holdings Decreased by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Cousins Properties worth $5,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $35,502,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cousins Properties by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,208,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,164 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter worth $32,105,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,781,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,722,000 after purchasing an additional 916,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 75.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,917,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,107,000 after buying an additional 825,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUZ traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,419,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.30. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $28.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.57 and its 200-day moving average is $23.98.

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.61). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $212.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 261.22%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CUZ. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.43.

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

