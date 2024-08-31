Covestro (ETR:1COV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $56.90

Covestro AG (ETR:1COV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €56.90 ($63.22) and last traded at €55.50 ($61.67), with a volume of 1660204 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €53.84 ($59.82).
The business has a fifty day moving average of €54.30 and a 200-day moving average of €51.02. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of -32.02, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.84.
Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.
