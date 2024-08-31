Creditcoin (CTC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $5.25 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000746 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $163.30 million and approximately $5.25 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000852 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Creditcoin

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,564,264 coins and its circulating supply is 372,085,684 coins. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

