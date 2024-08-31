Creditcoin Market Capitalization Reaches $168.89 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 30th. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $168.89 million and $8.37 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00000767 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000834 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,564,264 coins and its circulating supply is 372,085,684 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

