Crewe Advisors LLC Acquires 165 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $435,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 339,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.06. The stock had a trading volume of 179,749 shares. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.74 and a 200 day moving average of $103.98.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

