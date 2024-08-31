Crewe Advisors LLC Buys 296 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,265 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $553,577,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,956,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $490,717,000 after acquiring an additional 490,770 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,334,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,400,000 after purchasing an additional 720,820 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,365,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,685,000 after buying an additional 49,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,568,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,534,000 after buying an additional 46,164 shares during the last quarter. 69.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Financial Bankshares

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Sally Pope Davis bought 1,800 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.75 per share, with a total value of $51,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 1,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.79 per share, with a total value of $27,790.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 943,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,216,280.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sally Pope Davis purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.75 per share, for a total transaction of $51,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

First Financial Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.57. The stock had a trading volume of 536,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,087. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 0.79. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.84 and a 12 month high of $39.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.67.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $184.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.10 million. Analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bankshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 51.43%.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

