Crewe Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Solventum in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Solventum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Solventum during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solventum in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Solventum during the second quarter worth $27,000.

Get Solventum alerts:

Solventum Price Performance

Shares of SOLV stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,089,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025,587. Solventum Co. has a 12-month low of $47.16 and a 12-month high of $96.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Solventum ( NYSE:SOLV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Solventum Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SOLV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on Solventum in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Solventum from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Solventum from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.25.

View Our Latest Report on Solventum

About Solventum

(Free Report)

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Solventum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solventum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.