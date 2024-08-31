Crewe Advisors LLC Has $68,000 Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

TLT stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.49. 42,848,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,761,262. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.00. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.42 and a 1-year high of $100.57. The company has a market cap of $57.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3149 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.