Crewe Advisors LLC Invests $51,000 in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTI. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $830,000. Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 2,899.1% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 378,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,514,000 after acquiring an additional 366,266 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 198.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 160,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 106,884 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,914,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $803,888,000 after buying an additional 126,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter worth about $965,000. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.38.

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

FTI stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.84. 2,750,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,044,960. TechnipFMC plc has a 12 month low of $18.33 and a 12 month high of $29.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.45 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.33.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO David Light sold 5,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $153,001.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,534 shares in the company, valued at $297,692.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

(Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.