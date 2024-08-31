Crewe Advisors LLC Purchases 131 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 53.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 2,387.5% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 2.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,848,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 45.2% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 11,450.0% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $256.56. 252,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,961. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $238.65 and a 200 day moving average of $251.58. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $208.91 and a 1 year high of $279.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.91.

Nordson Increases Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.49 million. Nordson had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 37.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NDSN shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Nordson from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Nordson from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.40.

Nordson Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

