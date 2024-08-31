Crewe Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 251 DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 251 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DKS. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at $19,219,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 638 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,818 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 6,870 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DICK'S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total value of $721,001.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,159,099.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $237.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,086,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $214.19 and a 200-day moving average of $205.32. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $100.98 and a one year high of $239.30.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DKS shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $243.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.48.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

