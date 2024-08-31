Crewe Advisors LLC Sells 11,406 Shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Crewe Advisors LLC reduced its position in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,406 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBDC. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Barings BDC by 7.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,816,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,896,000 after acquiring an additional 125,717 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,371,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,767,000 after buying an additional 11,283 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 2.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 663,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,174,000 after buying an additional 18,826 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 587,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after acquiring an additional 74,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Barings BDC by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 509,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,957,000 after acquiring an additional 7,764 shares during the last quarter. 44.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Barings BDC Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Barings BDC stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.06. The company had a trading volume of 384,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,346. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Barings BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.27.

Barings BDC Dividend Announcement

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. Barings BDC had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $74.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BBDC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Barings BDC from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Barings BDC from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BBDC

About Barings BDC

(Free Report)

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.