Crewe Advisors LLC Takes $63,000 Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 586,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,971,000 after purchasing an additional 324,049 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Celsius during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Celsius by 190.9% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Celsius during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CELH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Celsius from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Celsius from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Celsius from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Celsius from $98.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.79.

Celsius Stock Performance

Shares of CELH stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $38.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,352,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,162,404. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.90. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.17 and a 1 year high of $99.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.48.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.07 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 111.29% and a net margin of 18.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

