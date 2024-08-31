Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CTO Sells $107,625.00 in Stock

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Free Report) CTO David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $107,625.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 439,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,306,466.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

David Tzat-Kin Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Crexendo alerts:

On Thursday, August 15th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 8,800 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $44,000.00.

Crexendo Stock Down 0.8 %

CXDO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.16. The company had a trading volume of 166,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,083. The company has a market capitalization of $137.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.00 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Crexendo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.54 and a 52 week high of $7.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Crexendo ( NASDAQ:CXDO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.18 million. Crexendo had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.01%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crexendo, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on Crexendo from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Crexendo

Institutional Trading of Crexendo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Crexendo by 165.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,408,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 877,554 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Crexendo by 229.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 364,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 254,065 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crexendo in the 1st quarter worth about $605,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Crexendo by 476.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 83,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Crexendo by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 150,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 50,148 shares during the last quarter. 9.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Crexendo

(Get Free Report)

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration, and managed IT services for businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications Services and Software Solutions. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services, as well as develops end user portals for account and license management, and billing and customer support.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crexendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crexendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.