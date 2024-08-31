Cronos Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.55 Million (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. During the last week, Cronos has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cronos has a total market cap of $2.16 billion and approximately $4.55 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cronos coin can currently be purchased for $0.0812 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00038972 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00006925 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00012739 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007752 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004360 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000529 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

