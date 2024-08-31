Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 1,455 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $5,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVO. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE NVO traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,714,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,368,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $624.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.93. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $86.96 and a one year high of $148.15.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.56% and a return on equity of 91.70%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.5126 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVO. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Argus raised their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

