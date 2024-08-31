Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 199 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 18.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,768,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,290,982,000 after acquiring an additional 20,848,560 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,542,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,931,000 after acquiring an additional 227,621 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 2.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,214,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,514,000 after acquiring an additional 196,635 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $506,526,000. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 8,221,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,083,000 after acquiring an additional 771,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on O. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Realty Income from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Realty Income

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,467.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Up 1.2 %

Realty Income stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.13. The stock had a trading volume of 5,697,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,981,171. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.56. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $62.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a sep 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.263 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 5.2%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 291.67%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

