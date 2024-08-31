Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 27,044 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 200.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,565 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,044 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $6,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GE. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of General Electric by 2,818.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,749,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,237,930,000 after buying an additional 12,312,648 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $1,193,159,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in General Electric by 9.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,100,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,373,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,309,543 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in General Electric by 221.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,121,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,250,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907,530 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $385,745,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $174.62. 5,114,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,756,916. The stock has a market cap of $191.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.28. General Electric has a 1 year low of $84.42 and a 1 year high of $177.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Electric from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

