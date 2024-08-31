Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 173,529 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $5,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 4,109.2% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 40,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 39,941 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,922,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 186.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 334,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,985,000 after purchasing an additional 217,617 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 2,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $248,254.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,049 shares in the company, valued at $993,127.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 2,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $248,254.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,127.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 99,634 shares of company stock valued at $8,874,690. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Iron Mountain presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.83.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Iron Mountain stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,390,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,848. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $56.51 and a 52-week high of $114.93. The company has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a PE ratio of 171.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.82.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 595.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 433.33%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

