Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,342 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QSR. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $2,535,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,866,420.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QSR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Genuity Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.07.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 0.6 %

QSR stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,547,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,561. The firm has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.77 and a 12-month high of $83.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.88.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.79%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

