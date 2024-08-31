Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 115.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,838 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPL Financial Price Performance

LPLA stock traded up $1.50 on Friday, hitting $224.34. 581,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,983. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.19 and a 1-year high of $289.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $234.88 and a 200-day moving average of $256.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.90.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 52.14%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.94 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on LPL Financial from $313.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $261.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on LPL Financial from $326.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 5,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total transaction of $1,574,288.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,546,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

