Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WAT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,879,316 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,368,067,000 after acquiring an additional 41,654 shares during the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its holdings in Waters by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,110,898 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $382,404,000 after buying an additional 11,851 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Waters in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,286,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Waters by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 601,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $206,895,000 after acquiring an additional 38,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Waters by 4.3% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 443,493 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $152,664,000 after acquiring an additional 18,274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Waters Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Waters stock traded up $1.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $346.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,581. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.29. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $231.90 and a 1-year high of $367.21. The company has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $709.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.09 million. Waters had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 56.81%. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Waters from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Waters in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Waters from $319.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.50.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

