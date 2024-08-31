Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hosking Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 107.5% in the second quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 222,171 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,253,000 after purchasing an additional 115,089 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,661 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,627 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,297 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LYB traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.70. 3,075,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,771,030. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.37. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $88.46 and a 52-week high of $107.02.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.01. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.84%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LYB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.55.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

