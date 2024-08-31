Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.4% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 778 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.3% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peninsula Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $308,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at $443,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $308,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at $443,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total transaction of $595,404.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,030.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WST traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $313.63. The stock had a trading volume of 583,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,549. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $310.07 and a 200-day moving average of $344.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.00. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $265.00 and a 12-month high of $415.73.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $702.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.36 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 18.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

