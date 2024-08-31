Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $2.22 Million Position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,290 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stellantis by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Stellantis by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Stellantis by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stellantis by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stellantis by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.44 target price (down previously from $27.30) on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised shares of Stellantis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Nomura Securities raised shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Nomura raised shares of Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.50 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.34.

In other news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis bought 2,982,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.35 per share, for a total transaction of $9,989,998.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,734,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,112,122.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STLA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.78. The stock had a trading volume of 6,497,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,251,303. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.46. The company has a market capitalization of $52.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Stellantis has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $29.51.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

