Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $2.35 Million Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,883 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSCI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MSCI by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,719,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,886,777,000 after buying an additional 36,043 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in MSCI by 0.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,734,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $972,111,000 after purchasing an additional 9,304 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,456,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $701,522,000 after purchasing an additional 623,712 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,323,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $741,508,000 after purchasing an additional 23,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,038,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,575,000 after buying an additional 44,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

MSCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on MSCI from $526.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of MSCI to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on MSCI from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.79.

MSCI stock traded down $1.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $580.59. The company had a trading volume of 325,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,385. The stock has a market cap of $46.00 billion, a PE ratio of 39.63, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $525.18 and a 200-day moving average of $522.25. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $439.95 and a one year high of $617.39.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.09. MSCI had a net margin of 43.86% and a negative return on equity of 143.09%. The company had revenue of $707.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 14.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.69%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

