Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $7.11 Million Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 954 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $7,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 452.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 13,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 16,876 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 376,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,371,000 after purchasing an additional 6,566 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on COF. Jefferies Financial Group raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.89.

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,491.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,611,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,060,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COF stock traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,935,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,477,462. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.07. The stock has a market cap of $55.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.45. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $88.23 and a 52 week high of $153.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.14). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.79%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

